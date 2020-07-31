Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Third member of COVID trio identified

by Kate Kyriacou
31st Jul 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The third woman facing charges for lying about visiting virus-riddled Melbourne has been identified.

Haja Timbo, 21, was with Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19, and Diana Lasu in Melbourne, where they hosted a drunken party at their Airbnb property that was shut down by Victorian police.

The trio were spoken to by police about breaching health directives put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and heavily fined - just two days before allegedly lying to get back into Queensland.

The women are alleged to have lied about whether they had travelled to a coronavirus hotspot to get back into Queensland by flying home from Melbourne via Sydney.

 

 

 

Muranga and Lasu subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and are now under police guard in hospital.

 

 

 

Originally published as Third member of COVID trio identified

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks queensland spreaders trio

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man smoked joints before he drove and blew his tyre

        premium_icon Man smoked joints before he drove and blew his tyre

        Crime Police said his eyes were bloodshot and glazed and his speech was slow and spaced out.

        • 31st Jul 2020 9:00 AM
        Rio focused on financial viability of Gladstone assets

        premium_icon Rio focused on financial viability of Gladstone assets

        News “Our focus remains on confirming our financial viability in Australia,” Kellie...

        • 31st Jul 2020 9:00 AM
        IN COURT: 22 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 22 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 31.

        Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Thursday, July 30.