Thinking pink this Sunday

PRESSURE: Gladstone fire inspector Noel King, breast care nurse Sally Haley and Gladstone police inspector Darren Somerville are ready for this weekend's pink stumps day. Matt Taylor GLA121118GPSD

SUN VALLEY Oval will turn bright pink on Sunday as it plays hosts to a McGrath Foundation pink stumps day between Gladstone's emergency services.

Gladstone's police will take on Gladstone's firefighters in a cricket contest for the ages that's all for a good cause - to raise money for the McGrath Foundation.

Pink Stumps Day is the McGrath Foundation's largest community fundraising campaign, raising money to assist with persons living with diagnosed breast cancer and their families.

Gladstone Police inspector Darren Somerville said both teams are looking forward to being involved, promising a big police victory.

"It's important that we show our support for the McGrath foundation,” he said.

"A lot of police families have been affected by cancer, and particularly breast cancer, so it's good for police to show their support and get the name out there.

Gladstone Fire Inspector Noel King, breast care nurse Sally Haley and Gladstone police inspector Darren Somerville with police officers Andrew Cornhill, Brendan Rodham, Colleen Smith and Kyle Ostapovitch are ready for this weekend's pink stumps day. Matt Taylor GLA121118GPSD

"We're excited to play, and I reckon we'll win for sure.”

While the police team are happy to talk the talk, they'll also need to bring the goods on the day after plenty of banter between the teams already.

Gladstone fire inspector Noel King was confident the firies would have no problem sweeping aside their opposition.

"We're looking forward to giving the police another hiding after the swimming event last week (at Trinity College), and we'll back it up with a cricket game as well,” he said.

"The fire service here in Gladstone is very happy to be involved in this game, as Darren said, it's close to a lot of our hearts including mine with my sister suffering breast cancer as well. We're very happy to be involved with any sort of fundraising and awareness of breast cancer.”

The charity match will start from 9am, with plenty of activities for the kids including face painting, a colouring-in competition and a jumping castle.

PINK STUMPS DAY:

What: McGrath Foundation pink stumps day and family day

Where: The Glen Cricket Club, Sun Valley Oval

Who: Gladstone police vs Gladstone Firies

When: Sunday, November 18, 9am-1pm

How much: Gold coin donation encouraged