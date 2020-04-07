Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Gladstone Glenn butcher is urging people to stay home over Easter
Member for Gladstone Glenn butcher is urging people to stay home over Easter
News

‘Think again’: MP says stay home for Easter

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EASTER is traditionally a time for people to travel, whether to spend time with extended family or just to get away, but residents are being urged to stay home this year.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the region had done well over the last month in relation to Covid-19.

“My huge concern over this Easter period is that people will become lax and either travel to a location outside of Gladstone and return, potentially bringing back the virus,” Mr Butcher said.

“Or if people get family or friends visiting, they could potentially be bringing the virus to Gladstone.”

Mr Butcher said people thinking of having friends or family from outside the region come to visit should “think again”.

“If you are travelling outside of Gladstone to visit friends or family to go on a holiday, forget about it,” he said.

“Stay at home and stay safe.”

Mr Butcher said there was still plenty of opportunity to have a special Easter.

“I’ve seen a lot of people stoking up their little backyard campfires and having a family sit around,” he said.

“And marshmallows and having a beer and a barbecue and doing roasts.”

This Easter is different amid the coronavirus pandemic but Mr Butcher encouraged people to spend it as they normally would.

“But spend it as yourselves with your own family in your own home,” he said. “This isn’t an Easter holiday, this is an Easter stay at home.

“Next year when this is all over, we’ll be back to normal.”

coronavirusgladstone easter weekend glenn butcher
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VMR urges boaties to stay home unless necessary

        premium_icon VMR urges boaties to stay home unless necessary

        News After two weekend rescues, VMR are urging people to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

        Tributes flow for 23-year-old killed in shark attack

        premium_icon Tributes flow for 23-year-old killed in shark attack

        News The Queensland Parks and Wildlife ranger was been killed by a shark

        ‘No-brainer’: Regional show cancelled

        premium_icon ‘No-brainer’: Regional show cancelled

        News One of Gladstone’s regional shows have announced their cancellation, joining a...

        AGED CARE: Milestone for Tannum project

        premium_icon AGED CARE: Milestone for Tannum project

        News The aged care and retirement facility is a step closer.