THINGS TO DO: Easter not just about yachts and Festival

SURF'S UP: Conditions at Agnes Water are tipped to peak on Good Friday.

SURF'S UP: Conditions at Agnes Water are tipped to peak on Good Friday. Mike Richards GLA230217BOARD

EASTER is always a busy time of year in Gladstone with no shortage of activities on offer, but it doesn't have to be all about yachts and the Harbour Festival.

There's plenty of other day and weekend getaways accessible across all corners of the Gladstone region that you can explore during the Easter long weekend.

Here's a list of just some of the many activities available to do and see:

The Beach

Friday and Saturday is looking like the best days for a dip or catch a wave at one of the region's popular beaches.

A favourite for families, the beaches at Tannum Sands provide the perfect place for the little ones to run around and have a swim between the flags.

Tracey Welburn's view of the Tannum Sands Main Beach in the morning. contributed

If you're looking to venture further out look no further than Agnes Water main beach for swimming and surfing.

Surf conditions are tipped to peak on Good Friday with swell around the 3-4ft mark rolling in throughout the day.

Conditions will drop off slightly on Saturday and Sunday, with the swell hovering at the 2-3ft mark.

Surf conditions are set to increase at Agnes Water on Good Friday. Magicseaweed.com

The Water

Why not wet a line? There's no shortage of spots around our region where you can catch fish.

You can tackle the Boyne River, Calliope River or Auckland Creek, but there's always Lake Awoonga where you can catch a barramundi or hire water craft to cruise around the dam.

Luke Clow holds up a solid barra from Lake Awoonga while out with Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing Charters. contributed

Maybe even take the 4WD down to Turkey Beach and wet a line or try your luck with a few crab pots.

The muddies have been on the chew lately with Gladstone blokes competing against each other for the biggest catch.

Tim Faux and Jordan Holden show off a couple of the runners in the iconic crab race at the 2018 Tannum Crab Classic. Matt Taylor GLA250318CRAB

The Gardens

Tondoon Botanic Gardens is the perfect place for a walk, lunch or a picnic with the Tondoon Botanic Garden cafe back open after a mysterious electrical issue forced the cafe to close its doors earlier this week.

Savour the Flavour @ The Gardens will be open from 7.00am to 3pm every day except for Good Friday.

TONDOON BOTANICAL GARDENS. Mike Richards

The Drive

If a road trip is more your style then take a day trip to the Boyne Valley and engross yourself in the rich history the area has to offer.

From checking out the historic WWI solider settlements, to four-wheel driving, fishing, kayaking and birdwatching - there's plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Tunnel entrance on old Many Peaks rail line, Boyne Valley. Contributed

The Boynedale Bush camp is another option - turn onto Monto/Gladstone Road west of Calliope and drive for 26km - watch for signs for the site on the left and drive 1.9km in to the camping area.

Camping at Lake Awoonga is permitted only at the Boynedale Bush Camp or at the main Lake Awoonga Recreation Area.

Closer to the coast, Deepwater National Park near Agnes Water has beaches you can visit to camp, fish, swim, kitesurf and surf.

Visit three beaches in this area: Flat Rock, Middle Rock and Wreck Rock. There are camping facilities at Middle Rock and Wreck Rock.

Take some snorkelling gear for when there's not much swell around.

Wreck Rock Beach at Deepwater National Park. Contributed

The Entertainment

Sunday entertainment is sorted with Willy Ed's Music on Toolooa St hosting the 'Broke and Single' tour featuring Hayley Marsten and Arna Georgia.

Marsten and Georgia met in 2016 at the prestigious CMAA Academy of Country Music and bonded over their mutual love of witty one liners and straight up-country musicality.

The show starts at 6pm with tickets available here.

Hayley Marsten performing. Mike Richards GLA040217OUTA

The Rev Head

Looking to stare at something nostalgic?

The Gladstone branch of the Historic Motorcycle Club of Queensland is hosting the Gladstone All Bike Classic on Saturday from 9am-7pm.

Historical Motorcycle Club Qld Gladstone is hosting the Gladstone All Bike Classic on Easter Saturday. Mike Richards GLA260318BIKE

The event offers motorcycle enthusiasts a chance to look at, and put their own bikes on show.

More details on the All Bike Classic can be found here.