Things that go bump in the night delighting children

BRADLEY Spencer drew on the scary memories from his own childhood to write his first book, There's a Monster In My...

"It was the things Mum and Dad used to say to me like, 'Don't stick your finger down the plughole when you're having a bath because there's a monster down there'," he said.

"The real reason was they didn't want your finger to get stuck and have to cut up the bath tub to get you out."

Mr Spencer said children love finding out about the things making noises around their homes.

"Kids quickly see through it, plus it gives parents the chance to explain what the noises really are when they read it to their children," he said.

He said it took nearly 10 months for the book to come to fruition.

"I wrote the words one afternoon and artist Kathy Scriffignano did all the drawings," Mr Spencer said.

"The pictures couldn't be any better for the words, I'm over the moon with it."

Ms Sriffignano said the character in the book is based on her daughter Ellia 'and her monsters'.

"Bradley gave me free rein and Claire Mitchell from Gladstone Printing Services was a wonderful help during the process," she said.

"Everyone who reads it falls in love with the little girl and her monsters."

There's a Monster In My... can be purchased from News Express Kin Kora, Gladstone Central News and Gifts, Nextra Valley Newsagency, Gladstone News, Mt Larcom News and the Gladstone Art Gallery.