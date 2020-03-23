Things are looking bright for hardworking tinter

Robert Saunders started Reef City Tinting March 16, 2018 and is celebrating the company's second anniversary with an extra busy month

BUSINESS is booming for Reef City Tinting, and Robert Saunders puts it down to the company’s great reputation.

Mr Saunders says it is the busiest he’s ever been, which is fitting given he has just ­celebrated the company’s two-year anniversary.

Previously a fly in, fly out worker, Mr Saunders decided in 2018 to go into business for himself.

“I’ve got two young kids and it was sort of a way to get out of FIFO work and it gets me home every night,” he said.

Most business came from word of mouth, with minimal advertising, but something must be working, he said.

“It’s crazy at the moment,” Mr Saunders added.

“We’ve got a really good reputation around town, so that probably helps out there, and we’ve just got a dealership on board again now.”

Last week, that dealership enlisted Mr Saunders to tint 30 cars by the end of the month.

“Realistically I don’t have enough hours to do their work, but I somehow find the hours and get it done,” he said.

It is that flexibility to work around customers that Mr Saunders says is his biggest strength.

“I don’t care when I’m working, if its weekends or whenever,” he said. “We do cars, houses, machinery, pretty much everything.”