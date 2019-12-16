Where thieves have targeted this month

LOCK IT: Vehicles in Boyne Tannum have been the target of thieves.

A THIEF targeting Boyne Tannum could face serious jail time after stealing an important piece of identification.

Alex Teather had his ute broken into last Thursday night, when a number of items were stolen, including a Maritime Security Identification Card - an ID that allows him access to ports and wharves around the country.

Although the item is of no value to anyone other than Mr Teather, attempting to sell it or use it could result in severe penalties.

"I just want my licence back - they can drop in my letter box," Mr Teather said.

"Don't ever come to my house again."

A week earlier, between December 5-8, three motorbikes were stolen from Creek Rd.

Tannum Sands Acting Senior Sergeant Sally Moreton said offenders had broken a fence and entered a shed.

She said this was a timely reminder of the importance of locking your doors.

"Opportunistic people are just going to take advantage," she said.

"Make your property as secure as you can. If everyone did that then there would be nowhere to break in to."

Anyone with information about either offence should phone PoliceLink on 131 444