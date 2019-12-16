Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCK IT: Vehicles in Boyne Tannum have been the target of thieves.
LOCK IT: Vehicles in Boyne Tannum have been the target of thieves.
Crime

Where thieves have targeted this month

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A THIEF targeting Boyne Tannum could face serious jail time after stealing an important piece of identification.

Alex Teather had his ute broken into last Thursday night, when a number of items were stolen, including a Maritime Security Identification Card - an ID that allows him access to ports and wharves around the country.

Although the item is of no value to anyone other than Mr Teather, attempting to sell it or use it could result in severe penalties.

"I just want my licence back - they can drop in my letter box," Mr Teather said.

"Don't ever come to my house again."

A week earlier, between December 5-8, three motorbikes were stolen from Creek Rd.

Tannum Sands Acting Senior Sergeant Sally Moreton said offenders had broken a fence and entered a shed.

She said this was a timely reminder of the importance of locking your doors.

"Opportunistic people are just going to take advantage," she said.

"Make your property as secure as you can. If everyone did that then there would be nowhere to break in to."

Anyone with information about either offence should phone PoliceLink on 131 444

boyne island theft boyne tannum crimes tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Warning issued for Mount Maria fire

        LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Warning issued for Mount Maria fire

        News QFES advises there is a bushfire burning in difficult terrain at Mount Maria and are now telling locals to leave.

        Business owner puts foot down on drunken behaviour at park

        premium_icon Business owner puts foot down on drunken behaviour at park

        News A man has been banned from a Biloela business after passing out drunk in the pool...

        • 16th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
        Water expert's passion paves way for PhD success

        premium_icon Water expert's passion paves way for PhD success

        News Scientist has dedicated years to studying the region's water ways and hopes to...

        The coolest place in Gladstone

        premium_icon The coolest place in Gladstone

        News This ice skating rink is a must visit for anyone looking to cool down, but get in...