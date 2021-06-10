Thieves stole gun, taser from CQ hotel after Origin

The Queensland Police Service have revealed thieves who burgled the Miriam Vale Hotel last night are now armed.

Detectives from Gladstone CIB are investigating after an unloaded police-issued firearm and taser were stolen during the break-in.

Preliminary investigations indicated sometime between 6.15pm yesterday, June 9, and 8.30am today, June 10, a locked hotel room was broken into and the unloaded Glock and unloaded Taser were stolen, as well as other personal items.

The ammunition and taser cartridge, stored separately in the room, were not stolen.

Detectives are appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Blomfield Street overnight to contact them.

Anyone who locates the firearm or Taser is advised not to touch them and immediately call triple-0 (000).

A concurrent internal investigation by the Operations Support Command is underway, with oversight by the Ethical Standards Command.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2101060952.

