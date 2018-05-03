Thieves steal munchies in clubhouse break-in

A break-in occurred at the Palm Drive Sports Complex clubhouse on Tuesday, May 1.

GLADSTONE junior soccer took a financial hit on Tuesday when the Palm Drive Sports Complex clubhouse was broken into.

It seems the perpetrators had a case of the munchies judging by the stock stolen from the canteen.

Packets of frozen chips, lollies, chocolate, Powerade, ice blocks, bacon and eggs, hot dog frankfurts and potato chips were on the thieves' menu during the break-in.

Sports Complex venue manager Bernadine Daley said the theft would hit junior soccer hard.

It is unclear whether insurance will cover the stolen stock, valued at about $600.

The sports complex hosts MiniRoos soccer each weekend ranging from Under-5s to U12s and canteen sales form a large portion of club fundraising.

Ms Daley said it was fortunate there were no MiniRoos games scheduled for the Labour Day long weekend.

If you have info call Gladstone Police on 49713222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.