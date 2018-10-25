Menu
ATTEMPTED THEFT: Gladstone Motorcycles, which was broken into overnight.
Crime

Thieves smash their way in to motorcycle shop, steal bike

Mark Zita
by
25th Oct 2018 2:52 PM

GLADSTONE police are looking for information in to the break-and-enter of a motorcycle business at South Gladstone, which led to the theft of a motorcycle.

At 11.14pm on Wednesday, a group of thieves smashed the front window of Gladstone Motorcycles on Toolooa St.

They attempted to steal several items, including a new model motorcycle but when they couldn't get it out of the shop, they instead stole a much smaller motorbike.

Acting Sergeant Daniel Dew said the small motorcycle had since been recovered after shop owners found it in a street.

"We've nominated a couple of suspects and we're going to review some CCTV," Sgt Dew said.

He also said a brick was used to smash through the front window.

If caught, the offenders would be looking at charges of break and enter, the theft of the motorcycle and the attempted theft of other items.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or the Gladstone Police Station directly.

