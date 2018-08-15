Menu
NO COLD DRINKS: QFES First Officer Danny Devers and firefighter Alan Suter show the empty space that held the stolen 12 volt Waeco fridge. INSET: The hole thieves cut in the back fence of the Westowe (Yarwun) rural firefighting compound.
News

Thieves rob Yarwun's safety stealing firefighting equipment

Glen Porteous
by
15th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services First Officer Danny Devers is stunned that thieves would put the Yarwun community at risk by stealing essential firefighting equipment.

Brazen thieves cut a hole in the back fence of the rural firefighters' compound and then jimmied open the shed's Personal Access Door to gain entry.

"It's pretty disappointing because we are all volunteers here helping out the community and this puts us on the back foot, especially with the fire season starting up," Danny said.

"Now we have to rely on other brigades to help out with equipment and that will cost time and potentially danger to housing and property."

Stolen from the all volunteer rural firefighting service were two chainsaws and two blue tool boxes. One contained screwdrivers, pliers and shifters and the other had spare chainsaw chains.

The thieves also stole social club money, brand new jumper leads and a 12 volt Waeco car fridge from one of the trucks which was used to store cold drinking water.

"The chainsaws are essential to cut back a burning tree into a black zone so they don't fall across a fire break or block a road," Danny said.

The rural fire crew were working on a call out around Mt Larcom on August 5 and finished up at lunch time. The break and enter was discovered when they went back to do training at 6pm on August 9.

"The vehicles are locked in here but the side tool boxes are not for emergency easy access and now we are going to have to look at some type of security and maybe even cameras," Danny said.

"Now we have to go around and get quotes off businesses, put in insurance claims and use time that would otherwise have been used for training and other firefighting duties."

Gladstone police have been informed of the incident and are investigating.

