Thieves’ low act to cancer patient’s home

A family arrived home to find it trashed. But there was one act that was even more cruel.

A Melbourne couple and four of their children, including one who survived cancer, have been left homeless after callous thieves ransacked their house and "trashed it to pieces" while they were away for the weekend.

Hampton Park couple Adam Bonnefin and Alicia Kellett have been forced to stay on a mattress at his parents' house after the burglars left their own home "uninhabitable".

The family was enjoying a weekend away in Ballarat to see the Wildlife Park when the intruders broke into their property in The Grange and "savagely destroyed" their entire home.

Dozens of windows were smashed, large holes were beaten into hallway walls, tables and chairs were up-ended, draws and cupboards ransacked, and their treasured possessions were covered in bleach, sauce, shampoo and baking soda.

But perhaps the crooks' most cruel act was when they stole the PlayStation 5 of their son Dylan, which was gifted to him by the Starlight Children's Foundation after he conquered cancer last year.

Mr Bonnefin said the burglary was a big shock to everyone when they arrived home on Sunday afternoon.

Hampton Park couple Adam Bonnefin and Alicia Kellett and their children heading off on a weekend away. Picture: Facebook

"I'm just scared for our family," he told NCA NewsWire.

"Now that it's happened, it's in our minds that it can happen.

"No one wants to stay in that house anymore.

"And to take something like that (Dylan's PlayStation), he doesn't deserve that."

Mr Bonnefin said the incident had separated their family, with their children, aged nine to 15, living with their paternal father while he and Ms Kellett stay with his parents.

A sauce and bleach-stained floor at a Hampton Park rental home that was trashed and burgled between 11am on April 16 and midday on April 18. Picture: Facebook

Chairs, tables and shelves were up-ended in the break-in. Picture: Facebook

The couple have been trying to find another rental property in the area so their children don't have to change schools after their landlord told them the house was uninhabitable.

The family had only moved into the property in December last year.

Also taken during the burglary was Mr Bonnefin's Subaru WRX, a collection of Pokemon cards worth up to $1000 and their nine-year-old daughter's underwear.

Footage taken by Ms Kellett in the aftermath of when the family arrived home on Sunday showed the extent of the damage and their disbelief at what had happened.

Dylan, a cancer survivor, had his PlayStation 5 stolen from his Hampton Park home. It was gifted to him by the Starlight Children's Foundation. Picture: Facebook

"Broken … all broken," she could be heard saying.

"Everything's been pulled out and trashed to pieces."

The couple told NCA NewsWire that they didn't think many of their possessions would be salvageable.

They are waiting for a rental insurance assessor to determine the total damage bill but have established a fundraiser to help cover the shortfall and pay for a bond and rent at their new home when they find one.

Adam Bonnefin and Alicia Kellett have been left traumatised by the burglary and damage. Picture: Facebook

The home was ransacked. Picture: Facebook

Large holes were left in the walls of the Hampton Park home. Picture: Facebook

The couple have six children, four of which usually live with them, and Ms Kellett said her youngest was "absolutely terrified".

Neighbours told the pair that they heard loud noises about 6am on Sunday, but by the time they ran outside, the thieves had already taken off in the Subaru bearing the registration ACR 841.

Victoria Police said it was investigating the burglary.

A Subaru WRX with registration ACR 841 that was stolen from a house in The Grange, Hampton Park. Picture: Facebook

"The burglary is believed to have occurred between 11am on April 16 and midday on April 18," a statement said.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Thieves' low act to cancer patient's home