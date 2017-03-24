Thieves love iconic Australian car

It's the true-blue car favoured by thousands of Australian drivers - but new figures released by the RACQ spell bad news for Holden Commodore owners.

The RACQ has revealed the 10 makes of car that have been stolen the most since 2014 - and Commodores fill out eight of the top ten spots on the list.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said Commodores produced every year from 2001-2010 appeared in the top 20.

"The 2003 and 2007 models topped the list with 19 of each stolen," Ms Smith said.

"Interestingly, neutral colours appear to be the preference of thieves with white and silver cars topping the list of claims."

The top five worst suburbs in Queensland for car thefts were Kirwan, Southport, Caboolture, Forest Lake and Burleigh Heads.

"Regardless of whether you live in these areas, these statistics should serve as a warning about the importance of vehicle security," Ms Smith said.

Ms Smith said there were some simple ways Queenslanders could protect their vehicles and reduce the risk of theft.

"Park somewhere secure, in a well-lit area where possible, and don't tempt thieves by keeping valuables in your car where they can easily be spotted."

Queensland's Top 10 most stolen cars (Jan 2015 to Dec 2016)

1. 2003 Holden Commodore

2. 2007 Holden Commodore

3. 2004 Holden Commodore

4. 2005 Holden Commodore

5. 1998 Toyota Landcruiser

6. 2008 Holden Commodore

7. 2010 Holden Commodore

8. 2002 Holden Commodore

9. 2006 Holden Commodore

10. 2006 Toyota Hilux