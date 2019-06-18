Menu
Stolen earthing wires from the coal transporting corridor between Rockhampton and Gladstone
Stolen earthing wires from the coal transporting corridor between Rockhampton and Gladstone contributed
Thieves hit the Rockhampton to Gladstone coal corridor

18th Jun 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:01 PM
The Queensland Police Service is seeking community assistance with any information relating to the recent theft of earthing wires from the Central Queensland coal rail network.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the earthing wires were taken in multiple locations along the coal transporting corridor between Rockhampton, Mt Larcom, and Gladstone.

The wires form part of the safety systems, called a 'grading ring' which is attached to the bottom of a mast and the mast foundation, with the wire going into the ground.

The spokeswoman said this type of theft was "common" due to the on sell value of the copper involved in the wiring.

Police are concerned at the risk of electrocution thieves are placing themselves in, and the risks which are posed by being in close proximity to moving trains.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

