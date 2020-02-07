Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the Bakehouse on Eyre robbery. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Police are investigating the Bakehouse on Eyre robbery. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Thieves hit popular bakery in smash and grab

by KEAGAN ELDER
7th Feb 2020 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The owner of a popular Townsville bakery now fears for her safety after her business was again targeted by brazen thieves.

Bakehouse on Eyre co-owner Franziska Niedermaier said thieves smashed through a glass door using rocks before running off with $1000 cash.

"I'm not sure if I want to be open for the 5am or 4.30am coffee because I don't think it's safe," she said.

 

Please be patient with us today 😢 . . . . #alloveragain #soWrong #crime #townsville

Posted by Bakehouse on eyre on Thursday, 6 February 2020

 

Thieves broke into the business before 4am. Bakehouse on Eyre had been a target of thieves in the past, when intruders broke in the night before its grand opening in 2018 and made off with petty cash, some soft drinks and fairy floss as well as a laptop.

Ms Niedermaier suspected the thieves were children.

"It's just a shame because nothing really happens (to juvenile offenders)," she said.

"A lot of businesses have the same problem.

"It's just draining. No one can do anything about it because the law is the law."

Police were alerted to the break-in at 4.10am. Investigations are ongoing.

More Stories

Show More
bakery crime robbery stealing thieves

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPORT CARD: How Gladstone Harbour’s health rates

        premium_icon REPORT CARD: How Gladstone Harbour’s health rates

        News Insights into the health of the Gladstone Harbour have revealed which areas are doing well and where improvements can be made.

        Miner’s broken dad slams ‘shocking’ review findings

        premium_icon Miner’s broken dad slams ‘shocking’ review findings

        News ‘If these deaths continue to go on to help the bottom line of a big company, I...

        Man jailed after abducting toddler from hockey fields

        premium_icon Man jailed after abducting toddler from hockey fields

        News What drove a man to build a 15 page criminal record in 10 years

        Financial help for Gladstone residents affected by fire

        premium_icon Financial help for Gladstone residents affected by fire

        News One-off payment of $1000 for adults and $400 for children