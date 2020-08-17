Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
News

Thieves crash stolen car into Toowoomba home

Michael Nolan
17th Aug 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO car thieves are in police custody after they crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

A police spokeswoman said the white sedan was stolen after a burglary at a Toowoomba address, about 5.30am today.

The thieves have then crashed the car into a home near the corner of Holberton and Makepeace Sts, about 8.30am.

Police arrested the pair at the scene. They are currently being held at the Toowoomba Police Station, awaiting formal charges.

Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.
Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

MORE STORIES:

Drug driver denies drug use, claims he was just in the room

Woman told police she had been drinking while driving

Crash driver blew more than four times the legal limit

 

crime toowoomba stolen cars toowoomba burglary toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Dowd concerned doctors will abandon Gladstone

        Premium Content O’Dowd concerned doctors will abandon Gladstone

        News “I feel the Gladstone region is missing out,” Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd.

        • 17th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        Man caught with illegal radar detector

        Premium Content Man caught with illegal radar detector

        Crime He was picked up by police on the highway near Mt Larcom.

        • 17th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        40+ PHOTOS: Non-stop action at junior tennis tournament

        Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Non-stop action at junior tennis tournament

        Sport THE Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association hosted a junior tennis tournament last...

        Queensland Health denies it’s selling the Mater

        Premium Content Queensland Health denies it’s selling the Mater

        News Here’s what it told The Observer about the claims.