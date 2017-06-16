Thieves and vandals target childrens BMX club

Thieves and vandals targeted the Harbour City BMX Club, stealing their role car's parts and leaving it standing on a jack.

AN UNKNOWN person or group of people took apart a car at a Gladstone BMX club on Tuesday night, stealing the vehicle's parts and leaving it standing on a jack.

The thieves got into the Harbour City BMX Club by cutting through the back fence with wire cutters and then turned their attention to the Toyota Hilux standing close by.

Club president Bruce Crow said the vehicle was found outside the club with its wheel, drive shaft, brakes and stub axle all missing.

Mr Crow said police were informed immediately after the theft was discovered and forensic crews are set to take fingerprints from the car soon.

The impacted vehicle is the club's role car, Mr Crow explained, and is responsible for maintaining the track and keeping it safe for the kids who use it to train on.

"It's a pretty low act to do that to a club predominantly for children,” Mr Crow said.

"There's maybe 90 young riders who who are going to suffer from it all now.”

Mr Crow said the club is filled with "a great bunch of people who now have to dig in and take it.”

"It's just another burden we have to deal with just like the floods,” Mr Crow said.

"It seems to be endless this year.”

While the club isn't too sure on what can be done at this moment, members are standing together and helping where they can.

"A couple of people have said they might have some spare parts for us ... so hopefully we can get the track in a good enough state for Sunday's training,” he said.

Mr Crow explained how the resulting time and financial costs are frustrating for him and other members as they, like many recreational sporting clubs, often struggle for funds.

"For the short term we may have to look at hiring some equipment to role the track, but it's just frustrating when we could be focussing on our children and maintaining our asset,” he said.

"In the end, the one's who get disadvantaged by it is our kids ... because people are being selfish and stupid.

"How do we get on and keep on going if people can't even have a bit of basic respect for property?”

Investigation into the theft is still ongoing.