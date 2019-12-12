Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council reported the theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water to police.
Council reported the theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water to police.
Crime

Thieves allegedly steal 25,000 litres of drinking water

Jodie Callcott
12th Dec 2019 8:20 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the theft of 25,000 litres after Tweed Shire Council discovered the water was stolen from its Murwillumbah facility.

The alleged theft comes just days before council impose Level 2 water restrictions.

Between 8 - 9pm on Monday, a tanker, accompanied by a utility, allegedly drove into Murwillumbah and stole 25,000 litres of water.

CCTV footage shows the heist and identified the vehicles, which has been given to police.

Council's general manager Troy Green said the operators of the commercial truck and utility could expect a knock on the door from police.

"The theft of a very large volume of drinking water is a criminal act and we will be seeking to prosecute the offenders," said Mr Green.

"The Tweed goes on to Level 2 restrictions from tomorrow when we will be asking every resident to save 50 litres of water every day, so we certainly will not tolerate any theft of this precious resource.''

community council crime theft water restrictions
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake takes refuge on woman's aircon

        premium_icon Snake takes refuge on woman's aircon

        News A slithery visitor has dropped in on one unsuspecting resident in an attempt to keep cool

        Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A SCHOOL-AGED child was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash in West...

        Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        premium_icon Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        News Both men had used methylamphetamines prior to the offending.

        OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        premium_icon OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        Opinion MANUFACTURING jobs are the heart of regional Queensland. There is no better example...