Thief who stole roadside e-flare put fireys lives at risk

RED HOT: Peter Jackson is angry that someone has taken one of the brigade's e-flares.

RED HOT: Peter Jackson is angry that someone has taken one of the brigade's e-flares. Greg Bray

RURAL firefighter Peter Jackson said lives could easily have been lost after someone stole one of the Mount Maurice brigade's e-flares.

"The e-flares are bright flashing lights which are used as entry and exit markers for back-up crews to help fight fires," he said.

The rural fire brigade was called to fight a large fire under the high voltage power lines on Haddock Drive hills just after midnight on Saturday morning.

The e-flare had been placed on the side of the road to mark the turn-off for back-up fire crews.

"It was a pretty big blaze with flame heights over four metres," Mr Jackson said.

"There were five crews on the scene, which was about 16 volunteers.

The e-flare had been placed on the side of the road to mark the turn-off for back-up fire crews.

"We thought we'd have to get machinery in to stop it, but thankfully they got it contained."

After nearly four hours of firefighting, the crew returned to Haddock Drive to pick up their roadside e-flare.

"They couldn't find it," Mr Jackson said.

"It must have been taken sometime between midnight and 3am on Saturday morning.

"Thankfully all the back-up crews had arrived before it went missing, otherwise they might not have known where to turn off."

The e-flares are worth approximately $100 each and Mr Jackson said they are no use to anyone outside the Rural Fire Service.

"They just flash bright red and blue," he said.

"We used to use witches hats, but they got stolen too sometimes.

"The team went back the next day and searched the area but they couldn't locate it."

The e-flare had been placed on the side of the road to mark the turn-off for back-up fire crews.

The brigade put out a call for assistance on social media.

"We had someone generously donate the money to cover the loss," Mr Jackson said.

"He's also interested in signing up with the brigade too, so that's a bit of a win."

Mr Jackson said he was hoping the flare would be returned.

"If you do have it, please bring it back with no questions asked," he said.

"Or if you see it, or know who has it, call the police."