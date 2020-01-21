Thief wants his thongs back from watch-house

A GLADSTONE dad's final question to a magistrate after he was sentenced in court was whether he could get his beloved thongs back from the watch-house.

Troy William Henderson lost his shoes at some point when he was arrested and placed into custody on several charges involving drugs, theft and weapons.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to drug-driving, stealing, possess utensils, driving unlicensed and driving without a licence.

On May 29 Henderson was intercepted on Dalrymple Dr and returned positive drug test results to meth and marijuana.

The court was told June 20 Henderson stole more than $1000 worth of tools from Repco Gladstone. Four days later he was found in possession of a drug pipe and a star knife.

He was arrested and released on bail.

Months later on October 11 he stole two rib fillet steaks from IGA worth $116.

The 27-year-old father has a history of like offending.

"I stuffed up," Henderson said in court.

"We had a family death and I went off the rails for a while and ended up where I am now."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Henderson ended to break the cycle of "coming good, then messing up, then coming good and messing up".

Mr Kinsella imposed a 12 month probation term and ordered Henderson to pay compensation to both victim businesses.

He was also disqualified from driving for five months and a conviction was recorded.

When Mr Kinsella asked Mr Henderson if he understood everything, Henderson said he "just had one question".

"Can I get my thongs back … from the watch-house?" he said.

Mr Kinsella told Henderson to speak to the police about it.

"Well … they are mine … I love my shoes," he said.