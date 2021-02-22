Thief steals hundreds of dollars worth of sex toys

A Gladstone woman has been given a suspended sentence for an array of offences.

A Gladstone woman has been caught on CCTV stealing hundreds of dollars worth of sex toys from an adult store.

On July 16, 2020 Renee Lisa Taylor was seen on security cameras entering adult store Into Love where she browsed the store and placed a vibrator wand, a flesh light and a glass dildo in her handbag – worth $340, and left without paying.

The next month on August 6 at 12.15am Taylor was seen driving erratically exiting a roundabout, swerving between lanes on Chapman Dr Clinton.

She was intercepted on the Dawson Hwy for a breath test where police saw her get out of her car and make her way to a BP service station.

Police spoke to Taylor who appeared disorientated and was not making sense.

She was scratching and rubbing her face while police spoke to her and was vague and sluggish to respond.

She was swaying as if unbalanced and had pinpointed pupils.

She returned a negative breath test and was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Taylor was taken to the hospital for blood to be taken however attempts to extract blood were unsuccessful due to heavy scarring on her veins from extensive needle use.

When questioned about when she last used an illegal drug, she said she was on the methadone program and had not used any other drugs.

No certificate of analysis could be provided.

Taylor was immediately suspended from driving however was stopped by police again on August 29 on John Dory Dr with no excuse for driving.

The 30 year old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 19 to driving under the influence of drugs, driving while suspended and stealing.

The court heard Taylor had a three page criminal history and a three page traffic history with server previous unlicensed driving offences.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client suffered from bipolar disorder.

He said on the first occasion she had gone to the petrol station to get some petrol however the second time she should not have been driving.

He said Taylor accepted responsibility for her actions.

Taylor was sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for 12 months and disqualified from driving for a total of two years.

She was also ordered to pay $340 in restitution.