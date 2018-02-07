Thief on the run drove stolen car to Gladstone, police say

POLICE are seeking the public's assistance in helping locate a stolen car and its female driver, who recently traveled from the Gold Coast to Gladstone.

Sergeant Wayne Butcher said the grey 2002 Toyota Avalon, which was seen being driven by a 20-24-year-old woman, is believed to have been used in a number of break and enter offences around the Gladstone region.

He said police had viewed a number of photos linking the car, its driver and the break and enters.

He said the car was stolen from Mount Warren Park in Beenleigh and is connected to approximately 12 fraud offences as a result of credit cards stolen in the break and enters.

Police believe the car is still in the area as no other offences involving the vehicle have been recorded outside Gladstone as of 6am yesterday morning.

The car's registration plate is 867 GZJ.

