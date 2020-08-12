Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic Pics for Online and Print
Generic Pics for Online and Print
Crime

Thief kicks in property’s door in search of booze

Kristen Booth
12th Aug 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A THIRSTY thief has forced themselves into a Dysart home just to steal a carton of beer.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said the offender kicked in the front door, raided the fridge and stole a carton of beer cans.

“Nothing else was stolen,” Snr Const Schmid said.

Dysart Police are investigating the break and enter at the Beardmore Cres address, near the intersection of Edgerley St.

Snr Const Schmidt said the break in occurred some time between Tuesday, August 4 and Sunday, August 9.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police,” he said

READ: Woman dies in horrific highway rollover

If you have information for police, contact Policelink and quote reference number QP2001684029 using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

break in central queensland crime crimes dysart police dysart theft
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enabling our future Einsteins – CQU’s STEM Central

        Premium Content Enabling our future Einsteins – CQU’s STEM Central

        News The facility, at CQ University’s Gladstone Marina campus, has inspired thousands.

        • 12th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
        Man ‘bashed, tied’ in home invasion

        Premium Content Man ‘bashed, tied’ in home invasion

        News AN AMBROSE father has been left with fractures to his skull after allegedly being...

        • 12th Aug 2020 9:29 AM
        • 1 RickyC3
        Shopping centre evacuated after chemical spill in Calliope

        Premium Content Shopping centre evacuated after chemical spill in Calliope

        News Fire and Emergency Services were called to Calliope last night after reports of a...

        What lurks in the depths at Boyne Island?

        Premium Content What lurks in the depths at Boyne Island?

        News The rumour mill is rolling today following amateur footage of a mystery sea...