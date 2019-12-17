Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A meat pie.
A meat pie.
News

Thief caught with pie in his pants

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
16th Dec 2019 11:30 PM | Updated: 17th Dec 2019 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT wasn't fit to eat afterwards but a peckish lad who poked a pie down the front of his pants was nicked soon after walking off without paying.

An Ipswich court was told the lad was hungry but didn't have enough money to buy both his cigarettes and the pie so he lifted the pie and a drink.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court would-be pie, diner Keith Vincent Bray, 32, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to stealing the pie and an orange juice at North Ipswich on November 28.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said a loss prevention officer saw Bray conceal food items down the front of his pants and go to walk out of the Coles supermarket.

Bray changed direction to take a big bottle of orange juice back to the shelf and swap it over for a smaller juice that he was able to then put down the front of his pants.

He walked out without paying but was spoken to by police.

"He says he was hungry and the only reason he was stealing food was because he would have no money for cigarettes," Sgt Caldwell said.

"It was a juice and a pie. They couldn't be resold."

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Bray told her he'd recently been laid off work, was hungry and thirsty, and paid child maintenance for three children.

Magistrate David Shepherd said if it was a competition between his need for food and tobacco then perhaps Bray needed to rethink his priorities.

Bray was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ipswich court ipswich courthouse ipswich court news ipswich crime theft charges
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured after falling through ship’s open hatch

        premium_icon Man injured after falling through ship’s open hatch

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted the patient from a cargo ship at Gladstone Anchorage.

        • 17th Dec 2019 8:25 AM
        GAWB reviews water security plan as dam drops to 69 per cent

        premium_icon GAWB reviews water security plan as dam drops to 69 per cent

        News IN 18 months Awoonga Dam’s capacity has fallen by 25 per cent, prompting concerns...

        Chemist Warehouse a huge target for Gladstone thieves

        premium_icon Chemist Warehouse a huge target for Gladstone thieves

        News A GLADSTONE business is a popular target for Gladstone thieves, but its top notch...

        Teen entrepreneur cures boredom, starts crafty business

        premium_icon Teen entrepreneur cures boredom, starts crafty business

        News A YOUNG Gladstone woman has been making waves in the creative scene by selling...