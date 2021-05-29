‘They’re terrified’: Brothel anger at client assaults

A brothel has lashed out at a group of men, claiming they use force to commit assaults on women workers.

A brothel has lashed out at a group of men, claiming they use force to commit assaults on women workers.

Far too often Indian men disrespect prostitutes, a Townsville brothel has claimed.

The Seven Veils has made the allegation on its Instagram page, stressing it is not intended to be a "racial attack" but claiming the behaviour has "only come from one race".

"Unfortunately, it's come to our attention (that) far too often men of the Indian culture choose to disrespect, use force and even assault the ladies in order to do as they please …," the post says.

Townsville's other legal brothel, Onyxx, says poor treatment of their prostitutes is isolated but is done by "men in general".

Seven Veils licensee Kay Lyons said the problem was so bad her girls were "almost traumatised".

"They look on the screen and see an Indian man and say 'I can't do it'. They're terrified," Ms Lyons said.

Generally, clients pay for a standard service and then negotiate with the prostitutes for any "extras" which come at further cost.

"Unfortunately, a lot of the Indians, they want all the extras for nothing," Ms Lyons said.

She said there had been instances of men using force to get what they wanted, holding prostitutes by the throat, having intercourse without a condom, and licking and kissing.

'Harley' in the Oriental Room at The Seven Veils in Garbutt. Picture: Evan Morgan

The brothel's post says they won't stand for violence against sex workers.

"We have structured a standard service that the ladies provide in the time you spend with them, which is standard around most of Australia. Anything outside of that service is the ladies choice as to whether she'd like to provide that service or not," the post says.

"Ladies are well within their rights to say no. When the ladies say no, it means no."

Onyxx licensee Emma Bennett said they followed a protocol to avoid misunderstandings and in cases of language barriers, used translation cards and language apps.

"Sometimes men do want more than what they have paid for. It's not just one race, it's men in general," Ms Bennett said.

"We make sure they know what they can do and can't do."

Ms Bennett said one issue was that advertising restrictions prevented them from providing details on the services they provided.

One Townsville-based Indian, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he did not think Indians had a particularly problem with the treatment of women but that if there were problems it could be coming a group who were often taxi drivers.

The man said there were only a few states in India where prostitution was legal.

tony.raggatt@news.com.au

Originally published as 'They're terrified': Brothel hits out at Indian men