They're only human: Town's cops thank officers for helping hands

Gladstone's police station are honouring their peer support officers this week with a morning tea to say 'thanks'. Sargent Kieran Barton, Chaplain Glenn Louttit, senior constable Wendy Brooks, acting inspector Tony Poli and peer support officer Matt Russell. Hannah Sbeghen

THEY deal with ugly crimes so we don't have to, but who counsels a police officer at the end of a hard day?

The Gladstone police station is recognising and honouring a group of 13 peer support officers this week who volunteer their free time to support struggling officers.

Peer support officer Matt Russell said this week was one which recognised the hard days and strong support in the police network.

"It's a voluntary role that we do on our days off and as PSO's we need to make ourselves available to police officers who need our support," he said.

"I think people forget that police officers work shifts and juggle families at the same time. It's harder than it looks and when a rough day comes along that upsets you, you need someone to listen to you."

Senior constable Wendy Brooks said each peer support officer (PSO) had to undertake extensive training course with yearly updates.

"There are funds being given to each patrol group and it's important because these are the people who understand us the best, they see what we do-day-in-and-day-out," she said.

"Our officers face a mix of issues that are unique to their role, everything from struggling with an emotional job to their own family life. But the best thing is that it's all confidential and there is no office gossip."

Glenn Louttit has been counselling Gladstone police for the past six-a-half years and said some of their jobs take a horrendous emotional toll that outsiders would never see.

"There was a recent murder in Rockhampton and when the officers came back after their job, some were emotionally torn. These people are human too and it's important to share their burdens and lows with someone they can trust.

"They have an enormous amount of pressure on them to be good role models so they can't go to the pub and have a beer like the rest of us."

Mr Louttit who is also a church minister, said he was honoured to be a release to the pressure.

"They keep our community safe and it's important we give them our shoulder," he said.