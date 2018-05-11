They're no Angels, but these boys know how to rock

ROCK ROYALTY: Lovers of AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, the Angels and the Screaming Jets will be flocking to The Tavern tonight.

IT STARTED with a book by Murray Engleheart, a raucous history of Australian rock dating from the Aztecs to Rose Tattoo.

The book's title was then adopted by some of the book's legendary subjects for an electric, crowd-pleasing nationwide tour.

The book reportedly contains more expletives than you can poke a stick at, so don't say you're not warned for the concert.

Blood Sweat and Beers will be on tomorrow night in Gladstone at The Harvey Road Tavern and there's still tickets available.

Mace Bartlett, events coordinator at The Tavern, said the venue is going all out to bring quality shows to Gladstone.

"We are just driving hard in the entertainment space, we'll keep bringing these tour acts," he said.

"These are massive names."

Mace said The Tavern had purchasing power to draw big acts because it owned other venues as well.

The concert will feature the likes of Angry Anderson, frontman for Rose Tattoo - rock/blues rock icons from the 70s and 80s.

Angry will be joined on-stage by Jim Hilbun, who toured and recorded for 18 years with The Angels; Grant Walmsley aka GW Freebird from the Screaming Jets, and bass guitarist Mark Evans, an early member of AC/DC.

Are you ready to rock Gladstone?

The concert will kick off tomorrow night @ The Harvey Road Tavern, with doors opening at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale at oztix.com.au/eventguide /?q=blood+sweat+and+beers or contact the venue. They'll be $25 pre-sale, or $35 at the door.

The show runs for about two hours.