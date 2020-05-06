Menu
US Marines’ deployment to Australia is back on

by MADURA MCCORMACK
6th May 2020 5:32 PM
THE annual rotation of the US Marines to Darwin is back on the calendar this year, the Federal Government has confirmed.

The 2020 rotation was expected to bring about 2500 US troops to the Top End and was postponed last month due to coronavirus restrictions.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds on Wednesday confirmed she had spoken to US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and both nations had agreed a modified 2020 Marine Rotational Force will go ahead.

A start date has not been decided, and neither has the number of troops set to be involved.

"The decision was based on Australia's record to date in managing the impacts from COVID-19, as well as strict adherence by deployed US Marines to the mandatory 14-day quarantine and other requirements," she said.

There have been about 1.23 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US, including nearly 72,000 deaths.

