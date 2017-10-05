They'll be holding a party under Boyne's trees

BROADER HORIZONS: The band is looking to expand to different territories, after a successful tour of Japan last year.

BROADER HORIZONS: The band is looking to expand to different territories, after a successful tour of Japan last year.

IN NINE days Brisbane band, Cheap Fakes, will rock out at Boyne Island for the Under the Trees music and art festival.

Hayden Andrews, the band's vocalist and guitarist, says the audience can expect "really high energy, upbeat, party music, music that's really good to dance to”.

The band describe their style of music as soul-soaked, brass-fuelled pop, funk, and ska.

"Ska is like a more upbeat version of reggae, it's a little bit faster,” Andrews said.

Andrews says one of the band's strengths is the diversity of their musical tastes.

"We're all influenced by different people, I really love the older music, The Beatles, Rolling Stones, 70s classic rock and Deep Purple,” he said.

"A couple of the other guys (are into) jazz and funk, plus some of them like heavy metal.

"We never stick to the same genres; if we were playing the same music all the time we would not have lasted as long.”

The six-member band started in 2009.

Different members have come and gone, but the band still has three original members - Andrews, Josh Appleby and Scott Bignell.

They are currently working on their fourth album to be released in March next year and they've got a new single coming out in November called Sisters.

"We've recorded about 25 tracks and then we are going to pick the best ones,” Andrews said.

"We think it's our best album by far. On our earlier albums I pretty much did 90% of the writing, the songs were my style, they were not as diverse.

"This time around, the line-up has changed, the boys in the band are exceptional songwriters. We are all writing together. It has come out a lot more diverse.

"We've still got a bit of work to do on it.”

For their fans, no doubt, March next year can't come soon enough.