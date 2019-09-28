A house party celebrating the end of high school descended into pandemonium last night when gatecrashers attempted to rush the venue, allegedly stabbing two people and attacking another with a glass bottle.

About 80 people had been taking part in the celebrations at a home on Palm Valley Road, Tumbi Umbi, a semi-rural suburb of the central coast, as part of a fridge-to-fridge event that began about midday.

The party, the last in a series of rolling celebrations that day, had begun winding down about 8pm, said Sam, the Year 12 student who put on the event.

Police at the scene last night. Picture: TNV

Three males were arrested in a car nearby and taken to Wyong Police Station. Picture: TNV

Revellers had been calling Ubers or their parents to come pick them up when, he said, a hooded man allegedly started walking up the driveway.

Sam said that after approaching the person and attempting conversation, he was struck in the head by a second person he hadn't seen with a glass bottle. In the subsequent minutes his stepfather, Mick, was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen, along with a teenage friend who also tried to keep the intruders back.

Both are now recovering in John Hunter Hospital.

"It just escalated ridiculously. They were kicking girls. They had no respect," Sam said, requesting that his last name not be printed.

His mother, Lisa, said three licensed security guards and had been employed for crowd control at the party and had been diligent about maintaining the teenagers' safety. Earlier reports from police erroneously claimed that 300-400 people attended the home, she said.

"We took every precaution," Lisa said. "It was just those kids (the gatecrashers) who ruined it for everyone."

Police arrested the alleged perpetrators a short time later during a vehicle stop. The three men remain at Wyong Police Station assisting with the investigation. No charges have been laid.