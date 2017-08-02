Principal Jane Greenland with students Jesse Martin and Morgan Poulsen at the new Carinity school.

CARINITY'S Gladstone campus is proving a success with students.

The school only opened its doors on July 17 but already 13-year-old student Morgan Poulsen, said it was having a positive impact on him.

"I feel a lot better, I never really went to school when I was in (a state school),” he said.

"The people (teachers and support staff) are not so strict and they help you with stuff you need to be helped with.”

Carinity gives the students the opportunity to learn cooking skills on a daily basis.

Recently they have learnt to make scones and enchiladas and pizzas.

Morgan is a keen cook.

"I'm pretty good at it,” he said. His favourite meal to cook is roasts (he's not fussy, any kind).

Michael Harding, executive manager of Carinity Education. attended the school yesterday. He arrived during a lesson where the children were attentively working at their desks.

"These are kids who have avoided other schools, I'm so impressed,” he said.

School principal Jane Greenland said the attendance rate was between 75 to 80%.

"(It's) fantastic. We are so happy to see them turn up every day...parents are saying it's the first time they've said they want to go to school.”

Ms Greenland pointed out many of these children might previously have turned up for school but only for an hour or so.

"Now they're here right through,” she said.

The school, set up to help teenagers struggling in mainstream schools, with its higher teacher to student ratio, does many things differently. It is guided by a foundational philosophy of unconditional regard.

"We don't judge a person on their behaviour,” Ms Greenland said.

Instead they seek to support each individual child, having daily check-ins with each student every morning.

Yesterday, two weeks after opening, Carinity Education Gladstone campus received confirmation they had been approved for funding by the Federal Government as a special assistance school.

"We are very grateful for the assistance,” Mr Harding said.

Ms Greenland said the school was actively seeking more teachers.

To make enquiries about teaching positions contact Ms Greenland on jane.greenland@ carinity.org.au.