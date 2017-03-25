'They tried to play it down': Coal miner's sacking scare

"IT could be two months, it could be less, or it could be longer, we don't know.”

These are the circumstances a Cook Colliery miner is facing after Caledon Resources' decision to stand down workers at the mine for an "expected two-month period.

The miner, who has asked not to be named, has spoken out about the devastation surrounding the uncertain future for his family and many in the Blackwater community.

The miner said he took Caledon's offer to use his leave entitlements but even though he is financially covered for now, he is left waiting day by day, in limbo, for further updates about the future of his job.

"They tried to make it sound not as bad, they tried to play it down,” he said. "There are blokes who don't even have enough leave to cover two months.”

The miner moved his family from the south-east corner of Queensland to live in Blackwater.

"We moved here so I could work and live with my family in the town,” he said. "My partner works in town and now it's a burden on her mind as well.”

The uncertainty is affecting Blackwater, with many residents to be left without a job.

Last week in a formal statement, the company cited a "water inflow event” as the cause for the "regrettable” decision.

It is believed the inflow began on March 7 along the longwall section of the mine and fully inundated the section and equipment. The company will undertake a de-watering and assessment process to "ascertain the full impact of the water inundation on the longwall equipment and strata conditions”.

"Caledon is working with key stakeholders including employees, contractors and government to minimise the impact of the inflow event at Cook Colliery,” a Caledon representative said.

"Our principal focus is on engaging with our employees, contractors and other stakeholders directly. Caledon does not take the decision to stand down employees at Cook Colliery lightly. The decision was unavoidable and necessary in response to the current situation and to ensure the safety of everyone on site at the Cook Colliery.”