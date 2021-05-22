'Yowies' caught on thermal camera

A yowie researcher, who has been tracking the legendary beast for almost 25 years, believes these thermal images finally prove their existence.

Yowie researcher Dean Harrison has been compiling accounts of yowie sightings for more than two decades.

Mr Harrison has led several teams on expeditions to yowie-encounter hotspots throughout southeast Queensland, and his most recent trip to the Gold Coast hinterland has produced what he says is the most significant evidence to date.

A thermal image of a yowie, captured in the Gold Coast hinterland. Picture: Dean Harrison.

In the past month, Mr. Harrison took several overnight trips to Springbrook National Park with comrades Buck Buckingham, Gary Lynn, Shannon Guthrie, and Jacob Fellows.

It was during this most recent trip that Dean's assistant, Buck, was able to identify two heat signatures while panning across a dense scrub area, that he believes are yowies.

"The equipment we have now is stuff we couldn't have dreamt of back in the '90s when I started, so I can assure people that this is just the beginning," Mr Harrison said.

The footage, now available on the YowieHunter YouTube channel, is 12 minutes long and shows thermal technology to capture the images.

Mr. Harrison has been able to manipulate the footage and images to show that at least one of the creatures was approximately 8ft tall.

Detailed image captured with thermal technology. Picture: Dean Harrison.

"In the footage you will see the yowies, hugging the trees in an attempt to hide themselves," Mr Harrison said.

"Later, they placed four markers directly on the tracks where Buck was standing the previous night."

"The markers were not there on our way in, and were not there at 2am, but they were there at 6am on our way out.

"It is a very remote location, with lots of virgin scrub that feels like climbing a ladder when passing through, there were definitely no humans in the area - just yowies."

Sketch of a yowie encountered at Witheren, drawn by Buck Buckingham. Picture: Dean Harrison.

Reported sightings have been frequent and occur anywhere in Australia where there is bush. The most recent reported sighting in Queensland, before this trip to the Gold Coast, was in Bundaberg earlier this year.

Mr Harrison is undeterred by people who dismiss the footage as doctored, or that yowies are mythical, saying those who have had encounters motivate him to keep searching.

Yowie Research administrator Dean Harrison during a trip to the Gold Coast hinterland.

"I couldn't care less if people refuse to acknowledge their (yowies) existence. I'm not here to convince them, I'm here to provide the facts," Mr Harrison said.

"Encounters are often life-changing experiences, and I do this to provide evidence for victims, to vindicate them, that their claims are real."

The Yowiehunter website has documented over 185 sightings in Queensland alone.

With a further 40 unprocessed reports, the Gold Coast is a clear hotspot area with Springbrook, Mt Tamborine, and Ormeau recording frequent sightings.

