'They stole my stairway to heaven': Man's timber steps snatched from yard

HEAVY LOOT: Builder Ian Thompsen discovered a set of heavy hardwood steps, specially measured for a renovated residence, were stolen on Monday. Mike Richards GLA140917STAIR

CARS, tools, bicycles and garden gnomes. These are some of the most common items stolen from people's front yards.

But why stick to the status quo when you can stray from the norm and steal something no one will ever forget.

On Monday at 22 The Oaks Rd, Tannum Sands, an extremely heavy, hardwood set of steps was stolen from the front of a residence.

Currently under construction, the home is surrounded by a tall blue fence. And it was on the street-side of that fence where the steps were snatched up from.

Christian Thomsen said he was more surprised than angry at the theft, saying he couldn't quite understand who would go to the effort of stealing the "hell of the heavy things."

"They must have had big muscles. I don't think even two people could have lifted them onto a ute," Mr Thomsen said.

The owner guessed the thieves would have had to use a trailer or something similar as the getaway car.

Though police were notified of the mysterious missing steps on Monday, there has so far been no trace of them.

"They'd been sitting there for six weeks, in plain sight ... Even the man across the street is upset about it because he missed it too.

"But for the life of me we don't understand why you would steal steps," Mr Thomsen said.

The owner and his brother Ian Thomsen (who is the builder working on renovations) said they'd had a bit of a laugh when they made the discovery.

"We had to lift them off with a hoist. That's how heavy they are!" he laughed.

The brothers asked anyone who knew of the $300 steps' whereabouts to please return them as soon as possible.