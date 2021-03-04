‘They have failed us’: BOM cops a lashing over wild weather warning

The Sciacca family's Pacific Coast Eco Bananas farm was flattened with gale force winds from Cyclone Niran. Picture: Pacific Coast Eco Bananas.

The Sciacca family's Pacific Coast Eco Bananas farm was flattened with gale force winds from Cyclone Niran. Picture: Pacific Coast Eco Bananas.

AN ALLEGED "failing" of the Bureau of Meteorology to deliver accurate forecasts has been labelled a "bloody disgrace" following the blow that hit on Monday.

A furious Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch has drafted a letter to Environment Minister Susan Ley demanding that BOM forecasters once again be stationed in Cairns after being made redundant locally in 2019.

"What has happened is a bloody disgrace," he said.

Frank Sciacca of Pacific Coast Eco Bananas at Boogan (Mourilyan), has been left with a mammoth clean up effort after he lost about 80 per cent of his trees due to winds from a tropical low which later formed in to Cyclone Niran. Picture: Arun Singh Mann

"And all the assurances I was given by the BOM that moving local guys out of the area would have no impact has proven to be wrong.

"The failure of BOM was appalling … we can do a lot better."

Diane Sciacca of Pacific Coast Eco Bananas at Mourilyan agreed.

"They have failed us terribly," she said.

"There were gusts in excess of 90km/h and when you look at what happened, it is very different to what BOM was saying. I don't understand how they could get it so wrong."

The BOM has been contacted for comment.

