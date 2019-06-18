'They danced all night': Mt Larcom Show Ball a success

MORE than 100 people had the perfect excuse to whip out their ball gowns and fancy suits to celebrate another year of the Mount Larcom Show Ball on Saturday evening.

Show patron Jean Peters said she was thrilled with the turnout.

"You could see how (everyone) enjoyed it ... and how they danced all night,” Ms Peters said.

Ms Peters said this weekend's show would mark 100 years since the show first started and 80 successful years of it being held.

"(The ball) is a good lead-up to the show and it lets the district know that the show is coming,” she said.

The judges carefully selected and handed out prizes and sashes to the show queen, show princess, show prince, junior princess, junior prince, miniature princess and miniature prince, who will take part in the Mount Larcom Show this weekend by "sashing the animals” and participating in the grand parade on Saturday.

The prizes included jewellery gifted by local community members.

"These people are so generous with their jewellery,” Ms Peters said.

She said a lot of hard work went into organising the Mount Larcom Show and Show Ball.

"It sure takes a lot of organising to bring the function to fruition,” Ms Peters said.

"Everyone is to be congratulated for their efforts put in to make the ball the success it turned out to be.”