‘They caused it’: MAFS bride blames show for PTSD

Former Married At First Sight star Ines Basic has unleashed on the show after she was diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

Basic, who got the villain edit last year, told Confidential she hopes to use her platform to help others struggling with mental health issues.

"During the filming of MAFS and right after filming finished, I was not in the right headspace to talk about my mental health and I wasn't in a good place," she said.

"PTSD can present itself a few months after or later in life and that's what happened to me. I have experienced so much hatred, death threats, shame about migrating to Australia from another country, racism and more because of what MAFS chose to show of me.

"I wasn't well during and after [the show], I think that was obvious but it got even worse last July. That's when it was the most brutal time for me and I was diagnosed with complex PTSD. Very scary but I am doing better. It was 110% caused from the show. Nothing normal about the conditions on those sets or what [they] do to you."

Ines Basic on Channel 9’s MAFS in 2019. Picture: Instagram

Basic, 30, received backlash from viewers after clashing with her TV "husband" Bronson Norrish and later pursuing another groom Sam Ball, which triggered her mental health struggles.

She has previously said she felt "manipulated" and that her softer side was never shown because they were hellbent on portraying her negatively.

"Now that I am in a better headspace and can see things much more clearly, I can finally start talking about my experience and struggles with mental health," she said.

"It's not something people should be ashamed of and it should not be considered weak - even admitting and opening up about failure, people are afraid to do so because of the judgment that comes with it. None of this shaming and judging behaviour serves any one any good because then people start suppressing and denying their problems which makes them more sick."

Ines Basic has been diagnosed with PTSD after appearing on the show.

Basic said she also wants to raise awareness about social media, which often contributes to mental health struggles in young people.

"I think Instagram has taken the human out of people and you don't see much of the rawness and realness in people, so it makes followers think influencers live this great happy life when it's not always the case," she said.

"If you look at most Instagram influencers with large platforms they mostly share the good parts of their life and it can make people think their life is inadequate or they're not good enough.

"If you look at the increase in mental health issues since the rise of social media the numbers are growing rapidly and I know of younger women who have tried to take their own life because of this false perception. I just want to put the human and 'real' back into the app so the public can understand that everyone has struggles and battles they deal with. I hope it gives them comfort that it is OK to not feel OK and they aren't alone."

Confidential has contacted Channel 9 for comment.

Originally published as 'They caused it': MAFS bride blames show for PTSD