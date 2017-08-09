They can't make it to the show, so the staff bring the show to them

GREAT FUN: Volunteers Alisha Dearavgo, 15, and Mitchell Portious, 15, with Hazel Davis and Margaret O'Hern at the.Blue Care Gladstone Edenvale Aged Care Facility Show Day.

WHAT DO you do when you can't make it to the Gladstone Show?

Well, you make your own of course!

Like clockwork, staff and residents of the Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility residents celebrate an early Show Day each year, by hosting a fun-filled day with animals, games, fried food and more at the centre.

The whole idea is to bring the joy of a show day to the residents, instead of having them travel or leave the facility to experience it.

Residents of the facility put on their best wear for the outing on Friday, and are joined by family and friends to take part in the festivities.

And the staff definitely don't do things by halves; bringing residents the full experience, including popcorn and fairy floss stalls, the Mr Whippy van, farmyard animals, face painting, a sideshow alley, and performances with rock and roll and traditional Filipino dancers.

Blue Care Edenvale Aged Care Facility integrated service manager Sharon Triffet said the highlights of the day was the bop-a-cop stall and the farmyard animals.

"We prepare for this event all-year-round because it takes a lot of organising,” she said.

Ivy Thompson had a great morning and loved the animals. Mike Richards GLA040817CARE

"Each year we have a meeting right after the event to talk about what was great and what we can change up.

"We were very fortunate to have prizes and gifts donated and be helped out on the day with volunteers and even staff who came in on their days off.”

Ms Triffet said the event gets bigger and bigger every year, and has the residents talking about the event all-year-long.

"It was a really great day ... just wonderful,” she said.

"Some of the residents can no longer make the actual show, so it is nice that we can bring it to them and they can enjoy it at their own pace.”