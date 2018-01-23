They can now put on a barbecue just about anywhere

MEALS ON WHEELS: Members of the Boyne Tannum Rotary Club will no doubt be cooking up a storm soon on their new barbecue trailer.

MEMBERS of the Rotary Club of Boyne Tannum were delighted to take possession of their new barbecue trailer and marquee after securing a grant from the QGC Communities Fund.

The total funding of $23,318 provided to the club will enhance the club's fundraising potential and local community participation.

Club president Wendy Brading said members were very happy with how the barbecue trailer had turned out.

"We are only a small club, so this trailer means a lot to us," she said.

"In the past, if we have wanted to cook a barbecue anywhere other than our monthly Bindaree Garage Sale sausage sizzle, it has meant that members have needed to lug heavy barbecues into the back of utes, along with all the other items we need.

"With the new trailer, everything is in one place and it is much safer with less manual handling."

The barbecue/trailer will enable club members to support local events, as well as providing a long-term income stream for the club.

"We are so grateful to the QGC Communities Fund for providing the funds for the project," Wendy said.

"We were also fortunate to have Queensland Aerial support our project by providing the beautiful image of Wild Cattle Creek that we have put on the trailer."

If you are interested in having the Boyne Tannum Rotary barbecue trailer and club cook at your next event, contact the club via Facebook. If you'd like to get involved, contact Sue-Ellen: 0427738877 or sue.ellen .howie@hotmail.com.