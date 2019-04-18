Menu
BORN TO RUN: Gladstone's Loghan Gonzales, 12, won the Brisbane half marathon in the 19-year and under category.
Athletics

They call her Speedy Gonzales for a reason

NICK KOSSATCH
18th Apr 2019 1:23 PM
RUNNING: Loghan Gonzales has the world at her feet.

The 12-year-old 'Speedy Gonzales' won the recent Brisbane Great South Half Marathon in the 19-and-under age bracket.

Loghan Gonzales crosses the line in Brisbane.
She has already qualified for the EDP Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon on April 28.

"It wasn't really that painful until the end of the race,” Loghan said.

It was her first race on Australian soil because her mum, Gladstone Gymnastics Club head coach George Gonzales and older daughter Ryenn, 14, moved to the Harbour City from the US in October.

"It was my 22nd half marathon and I have done 21 back in the US,” Loghan said.

Running has been Loghan's favourite sport since she was eight and she even parted ways with gymnastics to focus on long-distance running.

"I won my first one when I was eight in San Antonia in Texas,” Loghan said.

The youngster competed in other races in New Mexico, Houston and Virginia Beach.

George, who was an elite gymnast, has watched her daughter every step of the way.

"We like to find the road races to explore the country,” George said of the US circuits and what they intend to do in Australia.

"Conditions were perfect (in Brisbane) but it gets humid in Texas.”

Loghan is now under the expert guidance of husband and wife Ryan and Karlene McLoughlin at 3D Coaching/Triathlon.

"I do 3D training on Tuesday and Thursdays and I do speed, long-distance and strength work,” Loghan said.

Loghan trains each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and has a break twice a week.

She runs with Ryan most Sundays for 16km.

"My ultimate goals are to run as a collegiate athlete and then the Olympics and represent Australia or the USA,” Loghan said.

