'They basically ran away with it': Battling out round four

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Valleys and Calliope Roosters came away with wins in the fourth round of the Gladstone Rugby League senior competition.

On Friday night Valleys beat Gladstone Brothers 42-10, a credit to Valleys' defence, according to coach Russell O'Dwyer.

While proud to come away with a win, O'Dwyer said the team still struggled to play consistently for the entire game.

He said the players hoped to improve their attack and consistency in coming rounds.

Brothers coach Danny Blair said he expected Valleys would put on a very good performance.

"They're always a well-prepared and well-drilled team,” Blair said.

"They basically ran away with it in the second half.”

Blair said Friday's game was likely the Brothers' best completion rate this season, but lacked in defence.

He said Pat Graham's performance stood out but the team as a whole was disappointed by the loss and looked forward to doing better.

"Once again we're a very young side and it's just another learning curve we've had to go through,” he said.

"The 17-5 penalty count against us didn't help either.

"We kind of pride ourselves as being a fairly disciplined team in that department so I'm not sure how we could commit so many more infringements than the other side.

"But definitely didn't cost the game, that's for sure, that was our performance.”

Another team to taste success on the weekend was Calliope Roosters, who beat Tannum Seagulls 38-10 in Saturday night's game.

Seagulls coach Steve Gehrmann said despite the loss the players were improving.

"The morale is better and we're starting to jell,” Gehrmann said.

Nonetheless, he said the team knew its weaknesses and needed to be more vigilant looking ahead.

"All of (the opponent's) points came from our errors,” he said.