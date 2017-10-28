'They are so gentle': Dog owners defend breeds

GLADSTONE dog owners have praised the protective and gentle nature of their staffys, dobermans cattle dogs, german shepherds and rottweilers.

Responding to columnist Kerry Sackville who claimed the breeds should be banned, based on research that found those dogs were responsible for 75 per cent of all dog bites in Australia, dog lovers said it was the owners, not the animals, that deserved to be punished.

Ms Sackville wrote the column after news that Tanie Klemke, 40, was mauled and killed by her dog Simba on Wednesday in Canberra.

Ms Klemke was trying to save a male visitor from the dog when it attacked her. Police shot and killed the dog at the home at 3.40am.

Writing to The Observer's Facebook page, residents posted photos of their beloved pets while describing their "gentle" and "kind" nature.

Shelissa Ogden said her bull-mastiff cross staffy was protective and caring towards her son.

"If anyone is dangerous in this household it is my child, he literally jumps on her like a horse, pulls her tail ... and she still adores him," Ms Ogden wrote.

Meanwhile Jasmin Jones said her two staffys would never growl at her son.

"They are so gentle with him ... it's the way your raise your dogs."

Between July 2016 and 2017 there were 216 reported dog attacks to the Gladstone Regional Council.

The council told The Observer in September there was no increase in attacks and figures "remained constant".

The council could not respond by yesterday's deadline with information about any problem breeds.

They have previously said they remind all pet owners to be responsible, ensure there are sufficient enclosures for dogs and to have dogs microchipped and registered.

What you said online:

Cass Renshaw: No dog is born dangerous. Humans create misunderstood dogs that may react aggressively due to stress and anxiety. Its the humans who don't train, don't self educate and don't take the time to bond with their dog that both create and contribute to this. No dog breed should be banned. Some PEOPLE should be banned owning a dog.

Skye Accatino: Maybe humans shouldn't be allowed to own a dog until they successfully complete a course on how to socialise, train and care for their pet.

Nikita Cleary: We have a rottweiler and he's such a gentle, good dog. He's terrified of little dogs! The only thing he does is like you heaps. Its how the owner raises them.

Nikita Cleary says her Rottweiler is gentle and kind.

Morris Mozzooka: A dog is a product of the environment it's bought up in. My family have always had so-called "dangerous" breeds. All of them gentle as anything, and never bitten or even growled angrily at anyone. Except for the two guys who tried to break into our shed. Found them next day on the roof of the shed too scared to come down.

Len N Darinka Gibb: I've owned many breeds from rottys, alsatian, cattle dogs to border collie. The border collie was the worst. He bit anyone that annoyed him. He tolerated no-one.

Jacinta Rose: They're only dangerous if you teach them to be! Everything is capable of becoming dangerous, most of all humans. I have a rotty and she's lovely and protective and rather annoying at times but very protective of her human family. So no, they don't deserve to be banned.

Jacinta Rose's Rottweiler.

Danielle Moore: My old rottweiler was so dangerous he let someone break into my car in the back yard. My old cattle dog was that dangerous she let my children use her as a chew toy while they were teething. I mean c'mon really. Any dog can be dangerous. It's all put down to the environment they are raised in.

Sandra Keeble Larner: This is my gorgeous doberman ... her little maltese/shitzu sisters bash her up lol. Dobermans are the sookiest, gentle dogs around. It's how you bring them up. Some people should be made to have a licence when owning a dog.

Melissa Leeson: I have been bitten twice. Not one of the breeds listed were the dog who bit me. There is no such thing as a certain breed which is dangerous. They are our pets and we make them by the way we treat them. My rottweilers were sooks. My children grew up with them and the kids even when rough with the dogs were never in danger.