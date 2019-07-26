These soccer women will be thrilled to display class

BIG STAGE: CQ Spirit's Jazmin Donald, Danika Renz and Janara Donald with Central's Avril O'Flanagan, Jordan Porter and Zoe Josefski will be in action in tomorrow's curtain-raiser.

BIG STAGE: CQ Spirit's Jazmin Donald, Danika Renz and Janara Donald with Central's Avril O'Flanagan, Jordan Porter and Zoe Josefski will be in action in tomorrow's curtain-raiser. Matt Taylor GLA250719SOCC

SOCCER: Two teams will showcase the best talent in Gladstone when Central Queensland Spirit and Central go head-to-head in tomorrow's game at Marley Brown Oval at 1pm.

It's also the curtain-raiser to the 3pm Gladstone Team Select and Brisbane Roar match.

But for these women, their own game will be a highlight in itself.

CQ Spirit organiser Kym Donald said the team will use the match as preparation for the Australian Indigenous Football Championship at Caboolture in November.

"The girls are really excited about the game but are feeling quite nervous about playing in front of a generous crowd at Marley Brown Oval," Donald said.

The CQ Spirit side will be well represented by several clubs from the region and the team has a strong family connection.

"Our team is made up of players from five different clubs in the CQ region and they are Central, Meteors, Boyne Tannum Sharks, Gladstone United and Rockhampton club Cap Coast," Donald said.

"We have two sets of sisters playing, a mother and daughter combination and cousins who have all joined together to proudly represent their indigenous heritage and showcase their football talent."

Donald hoped the match would be one of many moving forward.

"Our aim right now is to promote CQ Spirit within the Central Queensland region and to find games against other teams in the area," she said.

"It's difficult to pull a team together with players from different clubs all over the region so game time will be the key to success as we prepare for the Australian Championships."

The team missed out to play in a recent competition in Mackay, but tomorrow's game would offer perfect match practice for the Spirit and Central.

"CQ Spirit offers a pathway and opportunity for indigenous men and women aged 15 and over to showcase their football talent at a higher level," Donald said.

SPIRIT TEAM

Melissa Ghee; Janara Donald; Grace Moore; Jacynta Sailor; Jazmin Donald (C); Danika Renz; Vanna Stanley; Alana Sailor; Kyeema Beezley; Marni Broomham; Sciara McKenzie; Jossie Law; 13 Naomi Taylor; Ebony Yasso; Breanna Beezley