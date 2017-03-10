Our most amazing rainbow lattes to send coffee-lovers crazy

CHARITY: Holidays Cafe are selling rainbow lattes to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

THE humble latte may not look powerful, but these rainbow colours and latte art will make a difference.

Holidays Cafe at Agnes Water are creating rainbow lattes to raise money for the World's Greatest Shave cause.

Holidays Cafe barista Samantha Vollmer said the idea came to her after recently moving from Melbourne.

"Coloured lattes are everywhere in Melbourne so I thought why not give it a go at shave for a cure time when everything is bright and colourful," she said.

The coffees are regular lattes with coloured food dye added to the milk.

Ms Vollmer said she put four colours into the milk and pours it to create the latte art.

"I pour the milk to get a textured pattern and hope for the best," she said.

Taking a week to master the art, Ms Vollmer said 10 cents from every rainbow coffee would be donated to the Leukaemia Foundation from Tuesday.

There will also be rainbow super shakes on the World's Greatest Shave weekend, March 18 and 19, where $1 from each super shake will be donated to the cause.

"The Leukaemia Foundation does a great job and we want to raise a lot of money," Ms Vollmer said.

"It's a niche for the area so hopefully we raise money."