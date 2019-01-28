These Possums girls just want to have a fun Warba Carnival

MAGIC TRADITION: Tanya Howarth, Nyarla Johnson, Rikarra Benjamin with son James Benjamin and Stephanie Burns said having fun is the major aim when their Byellee Possums team makes its debut at the Warba Wargarunya Carnival in Rockhampton.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Byellee Possums is the third Gladstone-based team to compete at the Warba Wargarunya Carnival tomorrow and Sunday in Rockhampton.

Possums join fellow women's team Dubz Up and men's side Gladstone Ringers in the event, which has $40,000 worth of prize money at stake.

More importantly, it's all about the cultural significance this indigenous event has and attracts.

"It's about a mixture of teams from Gladstone and which are made of different tribes and bringing these all together," Possums' lock and second row Tanya Howarth said.

The alcohol-free event has attracted a total of 24 teams from all parts of Queensland made up of 24 men and eight women's teams.

Lock and half-back Rikkarra Benjamin said the main purpose of the carnival was to have fun and enjoy the atmosphere.

"The Indigenous from Gladstone have done their best to get a team together," she said.

"Byellee is one of the traditional owners of Gladstone and Possum is their totem."

Benjamin said it was encouraging to have older women in the team.

"For some of the older women it's great to see how much the women's game has evolved and we have two women who are over 35 in our team," she said.

Winger and fullback Steph Burns said Queensland Country team reps Krystal Sulter and Vassa Hunter Jr would add class to the Possums.