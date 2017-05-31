These newly weds went from pranks to passion

Alicia Ashe and Jason Rodgers were married after they met at sea.

IT STARTED with Nutella in the hard hat and ended with wedding bells.

Alicia Ashe first met her now-husband Jason Rodgers at work on the liquefied natural gas barges.

"When I first met him he was just a good fella - and still is,” Alicia said.

Their friendship blossomed in the next 12months before the hilarity of crew antics worked some magic.

"It was crew antics between boats, pranks - he put Nutella in my hard hat ... Vegemite and sour cream put on car doors,” Alicia said.

"I was never one to pull pranks because I didn't want it to backfire on me.”

Four years after their first date at Coffee Club, Jason proposed to Alicia on the beach at his hometown of Harvey Bay.

HAPPILY MARRIED: Alicia Ashe and Jason Rodgers were married on May 13 at Gladstone Marina. Strong Images.

"I was surprised, ” Alicia said.

"I didn't think it was ever coming ... he had been carrying the ring since November prior.”

Jason proposed to Alicia a couple of months after the birth of their son Jaxon in May.

The pair married on May13 at Palm Point at Gladstone Marina - a place they hold close to their heart - with an intimate ceremony.

The rustic boho themed wedding was simple and laid back, complete with a timber table handmade by Alicia's father.

"We don't like being fussed about at all,” Alicia said.

Despite the music stopping while Alicia was halfway down the aisle and Jaxon screaming through the whole ceremony, the day was perfect for the happy couple.

"It was beautiful, everything that we wanted.”

With the help of local businesses including Gladstone Bridal, Ginger Said and Strong Images, Alicia said they made everything come together.

"Jase is basically my male best friend, we clicked really well,” she said.