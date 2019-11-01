“These kids have been amazing” coach says

Gladstone Martial Arts Academy trio Sienna Sheridan, Khiya Moore and Nate Gourley will all fight for Beast Fighting Federation Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) title belts tomorrow night. PHOTO: Nick Kossatch

MARTIAL ARTS: Three Gladstone Martial Arts Academy students students will be taking on out of town opponents in tomorrow's Fight Night Gladstone 2 at 16 Neil Street.

The winners will take out Beast Fighting Federation Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) title belts.

Nate Gourley, 11, is taking on an experienced Jiu-Jitsu fighter from former UFC fighters Kyle Nokes gym on the Sunshine Coast. "Nate has won more than 20 gold medals in Jiu-Jitsu competition and has had nine Muay Thai fights this year," GMAA head coach Rob McIntyre said.

"He has been training at the Gladstone Martial Arts Academy in Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts for nearly six years and has two junior black belts."

Khiya Moore, 14, will fight an experienced Jiu-Jitsu fighter from Brisbane.

"Khiya has three ring fights on her record and nearly 20 gold medals in Jiu-Jitsu as well," McIntyre said.

"She has been training in Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts for four years and has a junior black belt under me and will be aiming for her second in December."

Eight-year-old Sienna Sheridan's opponent is from Noke gym.

Sienna has trained under McIntyre for the past three years

The GMAA will also be represented by Mitch Russell and Kobi Young fighting MMA fights on the night as well as Lara Andrews, Prestyn Maycock and Alex Clement competing in Submission Only Jiu-Jitsu matches.

"These kids have been amazing and I can't wait to see how they go in the cage on Saturday," McIntyre said.

"Our fighters are known for always turning up to fight fit and skilled and these kids are no exception.

"I know their opponents are experienced and come from top gyms but our kids have trained so hard and are so fit and sharp I think they have their hands full with these Gladstone kids on the night."

Doors open at 4pm and the first fight is at 5pm.