27°
News

These fire rules may kill Gladstone residents

Sherele Moody
| 1st May 2017 6:02 AM
Experts want the Queensland Government to change fire safety and environment regulations before its "one-hat-fits-all” legislation kills someone.
Experts want the Queensland Government to change fire safety and environment regulations before its "one-hat-fits-all” legislation kills someone. Liana Turner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INFLEXIBLE red tape is putting Gladstone lives and properties at risk.

Experts are begging the Queensland Government to change fire safety and environment regulations before its "one-hat-fits-all" legislation kills someone.

There are fears countless houses across our region could go up in smoke because home owners are hamstrung by vegetation clearance rules that do not reflect the region's diverse flora and topography.

Currently, all property owners must clear bush and trees to a maximum distance of 1.5 times the height of the tallest vegetation adjacent to their buildings or 20m, whichever is greater.

If they remove more than this, they can be penalised for damaging the environment.

Often this limited clearance zone means properties are at greater risk of destruction because there is not enough room for fire appliances to enter safely to fight the blaze.

There is also concern that people building on steep slopes cannot have a larger clear area as fire travels faster uphill.

There were 340 fires in the Gladstone local government area in the 12 months to February 28 - 308 were environmental and 32 blazes involved buildings.

Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland has written to Deputy Premier Jackie Trad asking her to amend the Vegetation Management Act and the Sustainable Planning Act and urging her to meet with it and local firefighters about Gladstone's specific legislative needs.

"In a lot of areas, we wouldn't consider the 20m clearance a defendable space," RFBAQ general manager Justin Choveaux told ARM Newsdesk.

"The State Government encourages resilient communities by asking households to be prepared for danger," Mr Choveaux said.

"If a family are not allowed to make their own home defendable, how can we build a resilient community?

"The only options are trying to defend an undefendable space and that puts yourself at risk or you clear around the property while the fire is heading your way and that is very dangerous.

"Being at imminent risk is the only time this extra vegetation clearance is legal."

Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade first officer John Massurit said the rules meant the region's volunteer firefighters would struggle to protect some properties.

"There is a phenomenally varied landscape here, with hill country covered by the primary producer brigades to the coastal hinterland with very small blocks or parcels of land with high fuel loads around them," Mr Massurit said.

"The zones where the bush meets suburbia are at particular risk.

"The well-being and resilience of the community can only happen with a commonsense attitude towards clearing.

"We can't have 'one rule fits all'."

Ms Trad's office said the government was considering the RFBAQ's request for change.

"The Palaszczuk Government recognises the importance of planning for bushfire protection and will shortly release updated bushfire mapping and guidance for councils and applicants," a spokeswoman for Ms Trad said.

- ARM NEWSDESK

 

Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux says it&#39;s time to amend the Vegetation Management Act and the Sustainable Planning Act to make clearing rules more flexible so they meet the needs of our region. Photo: Francesca McMackin
Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland general manager Justin Choveaux says it's time to amend the Vegetation Management Act and the Sustainable Planning Act to make clearing rules more flexible so they meet the needs of our region. Photo: Francesca McMackin Francesca McMackin

AT A GLANCE

* 340 fires in the Gladstone local government area From March 1, 2016 to February 28, 2017.

* 308 of these fires involved vegetation.

* 32 fires involved buildings and other infrastructure.

* Property owners must clear vegetation to a maximum distance of 1.5 times the height of the tallest vegetation adjacent to their buildings or 20m, whichever is greater.

* For every 10 degrees of slope, the forward rate of fire spread doubles. This means that a fire travelling 100m an hour on flat land will travel at 400m an hour on a 20-degree slope.

Source: QFES; Queensland Government

Topics:  captain creek rural fire brigade deputy premier jackie trad fire john massurit justin choveaux natural disasters planning queensland government rural fire brigades association queensland safety sustainable planning act vegetation management act

Absolute shock on HookUp prize winner's face

Absolute shock on HookUp prize winner's face

COMPLETE and utter shock was how Gladstone's Andrew Bishop felt after winning the major prize at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

O'Dowd backs Trump's one-page tax plan

TAX SUPPORT: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd speaks at Gladstone's Australia Day ceremony earlier this year.

Flynn MP praises "bold", bullet-pointed plan.

Tenants skip out on rental responsibilities

SKIPPING OUT: Julie Owbridge was left with three skips of rubbish after a tenant left her property in a mess with damage to the home as well.

Gladstone landlord says depressed market makes bonds too small.

St Mark's gets into the spirit of HookUp

IT MUST BE A SIGN: St Mark's Anglican Church at Boyne Island ran some HookUp-themed promotion over the weekend.

Boyne Island Anglican church has it's own fish story.

Local Partners

QCWA helping those in harder positions

The Tannum Sands Country Women's Association's Women Walk the World event at yesterday's Boyne Tannum HookUp helped raise money for women who need it most.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

ANZAC DAY: Air force reveals CQ locations to watch mammoth plane

A member of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) marshals a RAAF C-17 Globemaster following the aircraft's arrival in the Middle East. Photo: Contributed

MASSIVE bulk carrier to drop to 100m moments before reaching Rocky.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

American Gods a dream role for Ricky Whittle

THE 100 star talks mythology yand working with Ian McShane on highly-anticipated new series.

House Rules: "I watched as they destroyed my house"

Fiona and Nicole were both in shock at the move. Picture: Supplied

Contestant given just minutes before her entire home was demolished

'I feel absolutely incredible':Coast woman's weight loss win

Biggest Loser: Transformed contestant Nikki Henderson training at Mooloolaba Beach.

The weight loss show changed contestant Nikki Henderson's life

Amy and Tyson Murr feast on My Kitchen Rules win

SWEET SUCCESS: MKR 2017 winners Amy and Tyson Murr celebrate their glorious victory.

Controversial siblings secure $250,000 prize in MKR finale.

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

Sam Thaiday makes people laugh

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $249,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $329,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

AFFORDABLE STARTER OR LONG TERM INVESTMENT .... DUCTED AIR-CONDITIONING... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home well and truly below replacement! Located in a family friendly Estate and only...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME ... POSSIBLE 20K FIRST HOME OWNER&#39;S GRANT

1 Eccles Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $459,000

It is very rare homes of this calibre present themselves to the market. Make no mistake... no expense has been spared with the fit-out of this home. Floor to...

QUALITY FAMILY FRIENDLY HOME + OFFICE ... BRING YOUR TOYS!

15 Victoria Avenue, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 5 AUCTION

This home is not to be missed! Built to impress make no mistake! Offering a well designed unique and spacious floor plan, plus plenty of vehicle storage to...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $549,000

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Renovators Dream with Stunning Harbour and City Views!!

15 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 25th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of panoramic harbour and City...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

Tenants skip out on rental responsibilities

SKIPPING OUT: Julie Owbridge was left with three skips of rubbish after a tenant left her property in a mess with damage to the home as well.

Gladstone landlord says depressed market makes bonds too small.

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!