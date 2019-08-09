Tourism Minister Kate Jones is calling on the LNP to rule out preselecting a Gold Coast barrister to replace Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey, who will retire at the next poll.

Ms Stuckey is refusing to speculate on who she will endorse to be her successor, but political insiders suggest she favours lawyer Chris Crawford.

Kate Jones at the Q1 — shocked by LNP candidate. Picture Glenn Hampson.

Labor has seized on a Bond University paper published in 2009 where Mr Crawford supported Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen's tough stand on civil rights and concluded the electoral zoning system known as the gerrymander was "a lot fairer than the government's opponents maintained".

Ms Jones was stunned after reading that Mr Crawford defended the then Premier declaring a state of emergency to avoid protests at a Springboks game in Brisbane at the height of the apartheid regime.

"Reading the law review, it's like this bloke stepped right out of the 1970s. These extremist views have no place in our society today," she said.

"What kind of message does this send to tourists? This industry is the backbone of the Gold Coast economy."

Jann Stuckey at a Currumbin Wildlife Hospital open day today. Photo by Richard Gosling.

"Jann Stuckey and the LNP need to come clean about their intentions to preselect this candidate."

In a Bulletin report today, when asked if Mr Crawford was her preferred successor, Ms Stuckey replied: "I don't have those conversations with anyone."

She advised Labor to "get their nose out of my business".

Mr Crawford told The Bulletin he was unable comment due to LNP party rules.

Liberal Party State director Michael O'Dwyer told the Bulletin: "The party does not comment on any preselection matters or the process. However, I do consider it the height of hypocrisy that Kate Jones has made any comment about the LNP process."

He said he believed Ms Jones would be more concerned about the "appropriateness of Jackie Trad remaining a Minister" given the purchase of a property near a proposed Cross River Rail station.