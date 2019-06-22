Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Truck Australia generic
Truck Australia generic MaxPixel
News

There's yet another truck ban on roads

21st Jun 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 22nd Jun 2019 3:31 PM

TRUCK owners pay a "s---load of rego" so they should be able to use streets that they want, after all, they have "paid for the privilege".

That was Jason Paul's reaction to news that trucks would be banned from a suburban Brisbane road in a new trial starting July.

The 24-7 ban was created after several complaints from residents in regards to safety and noise.

Some called it "disgraceful" and a "joke" and suggested it was time for a toll surcharge on every invoice.

Paul Litton said "pass it on, everyone else does".

Trent Baker asked: "Why don't they ban cars off some roads and just let the trucks on instead?"

But Bruce Skelton agreed with the ban, saying there was "no reason for trucks to use Watson Rd rat running".

"B-doubles have had to use Learoyd Rd, Paradise Rd and Beaudesert Rd. Why shouldn't all trucks?"

Mark Meehan said only "cowboys will complain, most don't go through there".

big rigs hot topics hot topics hot topics online
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Tourism spending survey reveals over $107 million spent

    premium_icon Tourism spending survey reveals over $107 million spent

    News Spending has increased in the Southern Great Barrier Reef

    Gladstone nightclub calls final last drinks

    premium_icon Gladstone nightclub calls final last drinks

    News Industrie Nighclub will close tonight amid a lull in the industry

    Show Queen helps celebrate 100 years of the Mt Larcom Show

    premium_icon Show Queen helps celebrate 100 years of the Mt Larcom Show

    News Find out who the Show Queen is and why you should come along

    Optimistic future for Gladstone businesses

    premium_icon Optimistic future for Gladstone businesses

    News Created in 2017, the Here for Business is offered to business owners